HONOLULU (KHON2) — From bags to wallets to luggage covers, Nani Island specializes in making many essentials, but during the COVID pandemic, the local business shifted its efforts to help the community.

For many companies, the COVID shutdown meant closing their doors.

“We couldn’t import anything from anywhere, because everywhere was just locked down,” said Jamie Hwang, co-owner of Nani Island.

When one door closed, another opened for Nani Island.

“Then we thought that actually, we could make masks here when they weren’t able to find any masks,” said Hwang.

The business quickly saw the demand for masks skyrocket.

“We were sending out almost 9,000 to 10,000 masks everyday and some nights we couldn’t sleep, because we were just packing masks,” Hwang explained. “We had to ask my family members, my friends, everyone to help us out make masks.”

Nani Island wasn’t the only business to pivot. Maui Brewing Company made sanitizer by the gallons and donated it to local hospitals.

Min’s Plastics made protective shields and community members started a grocery delivery service called Our Kupuna.

“Over the past two years, our volunteers have provided an estimated 9,000 grocery and medication deliveries and this is probably about 20,000 volunteer hours,” said Keva Dekay of Our Kupuna.

As Hawaii returns to normal, Nani Island will scale down its masks production, but it’ll continue to provide masks to those that need them. The business is moving forward by remembering all they accomplished.

“I felt very fortunate that we were able to make masks, because our business was still open and we didn’t have to lay off any employees,” Hwang said.

In the end, it was much more than just making masks for Nani Island.

“That was really a wonderful feeling. We feel very accomplished and we feel good that we got to help other people,” she said.