Local businesses prepare for Halloween events aligned with state safety protocols

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is officially October. Halloween is quickly creeping up and local businesses are starting to prepare, doing their best to adhere to gathering rules while providing fun for all.

Aloha Stadium said, due to current guidelines, it is holding off on a drive-thru trick-or-treating event. Others are trying to provide alternatives for families.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We’re going to pre-bag all of the candy so that is just a one-stop, ready to go, and instead families can drive through slowly and safely along the course and see all of the really awesomely decorated vehicles and people dressed up and characters interacting from a safe distance,” said Diana Su-Niimi, Pearlridge Center marketing director.

The Pearlridge ‘trunk or treat’ event will be held on Friday, Oct. 29. Over at the Ala Moana Center, there is also some fun for adults too.

Nightmare Honolulu officially opened Friday, Oct. 1, for the Halloween season. The pop-up bar falls under the current Safe Access Oahu rules. This means in order to enjoy the bar, customers must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter. Nightmare Honolulu said preparing to open was not easy, but it is a chance worth taking for the 2021 Halloween season.

“It was kind of tough because we didn’t know what was going on, we didn’t know what the restrictions were for bars, and we have to follow the guidelines,” said Noah Latorga, Nightmare Honolulu organizer. “It’s six feet distance between people and groups of up to 10 per party.”

By the time Halloween arrives, gatherings will still be limited to 25 people outdoors and 10 indoors, according to Gov. David Ige’s announcement Friday on the extension of the COVID emergency proclamation.

On the valley isle, Mayor Michael Victorino’s amended emergency proposal did not get the green light.

“Since last week, I have been in regular talks with the governor to relax rules and make them a little more comfortable for the people here,” said Michael Victorino, Maui County mayor. “I’m disappointed that the governor denied all of them.”

Gov. Ige asked the public to be patient while waiting for loosened restrictions to allow the healthcare system to rebound after the latest coronavirus surge.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

In the meantime, local businesses will still find ways to celebrate safely.