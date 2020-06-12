Local artists to gift class of 2020 a drive-by project graduation celebration

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the course of traditional high school graduations this year, which also means no project graduation celebrations. However, that’s all changing thanks to some local artists.

Chante, Maile, Johnny Suite and Likkle Jordee are teaming up with Island Hauling to bring a drive-by project graduation to four different communities across Oahu.

“We just wanted to bring some sort of project grad to them, so we all decided to jump on a little semi-truck and do a little performance for them,” said Chante and local musician.

Just as graduations have turned virtual, gigs for these artists have also followed that lead. Now, these musicians are excited to get back on a stage and give back at the same time.

“Most of us have been to public schools here and most of us just want to give back and so I think it’s just really important that we do that for them and we use our gifts and talents,” said Maile a local artist. “So we just want to make sure we use them and exercise them for something great like giving back to the class of 2020.”

The artists will perform a few songs at each drive-by project graduation location then move on to the next destination on June 14th.

