Local artisans and vendors push buying local before the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The year 2020 has been a tough one for many industries, including local artisans who travel to craft fairs but the holiday season is giving them the opportunity to try and make up some losses.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Despite the announced shutdown of Aloha Stadium, the vendors at the 808 Craft and Gift Fair want the public to know they will be at the stadium’s parking lot this Sunday.

Lauren Mori, the craft fair’s event coordinator said, they will set-up at the stadium’s parking lot every third Sunday of the month.

“We’ve been getting lots of phone calls and emails,” Mori said. “And we want people to know the Aloha stadium is still on, we’re completely booked, there’s plenty of parking come down and support our local crafters.”

Mori said they will also have an event on Saturday at the Koko Marina Center. Due to COVID restrictions, it will be held outdoors, with social distancing between booths and shoppers must wear a face covering.

Jan Oshiro, owner and designer of JanO Designs said, they had to adapt to the COVID-19 safety changes.

Oshiro said, “This year, we started convoy crafters so we can sell out of our vans and we open up and it’s easy to set up. The customers are still leary. Some of them are coming in. So a lot of them have done online.”

The 49th Annual Holiday Craft Fair, sponsored by the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives has also gone partially online. The Hawaiian Mission Houses Curator of Public Program Michael Smola said the gift shop also cosigned local vendors to set-up a gift shop that can be accessed on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“So many of these crafters and vendors have had craft shows canceled,” Smola said. “So many have had an incredible loss of income and have really been hit hard in their business just like so many others.”

One of the artisans participating in the holiday craft shop is Nalu Andrade. Andrade is the founder of Na Maka Kahiko. He travels across the islands to sell his handmade jewelry, and he also hosts Ohe Kapala stamping workshops. Because of COVID-19 and the cancellation of events such as the Merrie Monarch Festival, he has also taken his workshops online.

Andrade said, “I feel like I can get more in-depth with somebody if I am doing it one on one, or in a group setting than I can do it here on the computer, but you know we got to change, these are the times of change.”

He said there are still ways to go to make up the losses his business faced this year, but he is finding that people outside of Hawaii are curious to know more about his art.

Andrade said, “The response from everybody. The response was unbelievable. We got an order here in Hawaii, and in Japan. I have orders in the continent, and the farthest one was Austria.”