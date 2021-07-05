L&L Drive-Inn donating plate lunches to those who get their first COVID-19 vaccine at this location

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, there’s a tasty new incentive to do so!

L&L Drive-Inn will donate a plate lunch to the first 100 people receiving their first dose at the Filipino Community Center on Thursday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The vaccination clinic is being hosted by Kaiser Permanente, and both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available.

Recent health department data shows that vaccinations in Waipahu are lagging behind other areas in the state, so Kaiser is trying to bring shots to underserved communities.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.