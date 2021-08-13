Gov. Ige discusses first COVID case count above 1,000 as Delta variant presses on

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige called a news conference shortly after the Department of Health reported 1,167 coronavirus cases and one death for Friday, Aug. 13.

Friday’s cases are a mix of daily cases and those not reported earlier in the week due to an electronic laboratory reporting system the DOH experienced for approximately 20 hours on Monday, August 10 and again on Tuesday, August 11.

As a result of the interruption, a delay in the reporting of cases occurred. On Wednesday, DOH officials reassured that test results would be fully updated by the end of the work week.

Governor Ige took to Twitter to remind the public of the lag, noting that the average daily count during the three days impacted by the data interruption is 729 per day.

The @hawaiidoh has released COVID case counts for today, which stands at 1,167. The case counts include cases from the normal 24-hour reporting cycle and the remainder of the cases not reported in the week due to a lab error. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) August 13, 2021

Hawaii Department of Health Director Dr. Libby Char is also in attendance.