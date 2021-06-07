Live events and nightlife remain on hold

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Businesses eager to move into Tier Four were told to continue to wait.

The governor said he wants to see more shots in arms before letting go of certain restrictions for nightlife and live events.

Whether it is allowing closed businesses to reopen only to vaccinated people or spreading awareness of the trickling effects of the vaccination rate, businesses waiting for Tier Four just want the needle to move.

The county remaining in Tier Three until further notice was not the news Scarlet Honolulu owner Robbie Baldwin wanted to hear.

Baldwin said, “Bars and nightclubs, they are just not making money right now, and I don’t know how long all of us can wait this out.”

Baldwin has not been open to reopen Scarlet’s doors since last July. He submitted a proposal last month to the City and State to reopen his nightclub. His plan called to only allow those who can show proof of vaccination to enter, along with a fully vaccinated staff.

“Just how we check IDs, we would check the vaccination card,” Baldwin said. “Following CDC guidelines, it says if you are fully vaccinated you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.”

His proposal was not approved.

But it is not just clubs looking to use vaccine proof to resume operations. The Hawaii Event Coalition Chair Rick Schneider said they want to take a similar route.

“I do think that the regime that we talked about, where you mix vaccines with testing people, test negative that could be a solution,” Schneider said. “Almost as effective and allow us to be able to operate.”

Schneider said negotiations with the city and state continue.

Governor David Ige said once the state reaches 70% of its population vaccinated, all restrictions would be terminated.