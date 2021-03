Little Beach on Maui reopens after being closed for several months

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHOn2) — Little Beach also called Pu’u Ola’i Beach at Mākena State Park on Maui will reopen Saturday, March 13, 2021 after being closed for several months due to illegal activity by beachgoers.

New signs at the park ban drug and alcohol use, nudity and fires.

Pu’u Ola’i Beach (Little) Beach is open Saturdays and Sundays from 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On weekends, Oneloa (Big) Beach and Oneuli (Black Sand) Beach also open at 5:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m.

On weekday’s, all three beach areas within Mākena State Park will open at 5:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Parking lot gates open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. daily.