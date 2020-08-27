List: What’s closing under Oahu’s second lockdown order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With COVID case numbers up in Hawaii, the governor has approved Oahu’s second lockdown, which will go into effect on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The reinstated “Stay at Home/Work from Home” order will affect a number of services and more. Here’s a rundown of what’s affected:

Museums

Bishop Museum will temporarily close on Thursday, Aug. 27

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum will be closed from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9

Services

The city will suspend face-to-face visits at the Department of Customer Services offices from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9. This will include in-person transactions at driver licensing centers and satellite city halls.

Department of Parks and Recreation Permits Office will be closed to the public for in-person interactions. Park applications and permit requests for future park use can still be submitted to the office. This can be done by mailing original signed documents to the address on the top of the form or by dropping it off in the designated bin located on the outside of the office on the ground floor of the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building.

Koko Head Shooting Complex to close from Aug. 27 to Sept. 10. The closure includes all parts of the shooting complex, including the archery and firearm ranges.

In-person testifying will be suspended on Thursday, August 27, at Honolulu Hale, through Sept. 9.

