LIST: Upcoming places to get a coronavirus vaccine in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID-19 vaccinations are still available at well-publicized points of distribution on Oahu like Pier 2 and Blaisdell, but there are other locations that include beach parks, community and shopping centers, farmers markets, places of worship, schools and more.

All restrictions in Hawaii will end when Hawaii reaches a 70% vaccination rate among residents, according to Gov. David Ige. The state stood at a 55% vaccination rate as of Tuesday, June 15.

Below is a statewide list of some of the sites where folks can get a free COVID-19 vaccination through Sunday, June 20.