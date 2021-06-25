LIST: Upcoming locations to get a coronavirus vaccine in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID-19 vaccinations are still available at well-publicized points of distribution, but there are other locations that include beach parks, community and shopping centers, farmers markets, places of worship, schools and more.
All restrictions will end when Hawaii reaches a 70% vaccination rate among residents, according to Gov. David Ige. The state stood at a 57% vaccination rate as of Friday, June 26.
Below is a statewide list of some of the sites where folks can get a free COVID-19 vaccination through Monday, June 28.
- Oahu
- Saturday, June 26:
- Honolulu Zoo — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- UH Athletics (2nd dose) — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wet’n’Wild, Kapolei — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cathedral of St. Theresa (FilCom) — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Waimanalo Elementary & Intermediate — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, June 27:
- Aloha Stadium Swap Meet — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, June 28:
- Hau’ula Community Center — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Damien Memorial School — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, June 26:
- Hawaii Island
- Saturday, June 26:
- Kona Commons Shopping Center — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pride COVID Vaccination Clinic — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Waiakea Intermediate — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Prince Kuhio Plaza — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Robert Herkes Gymnasium (Pahala) — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Kailapa Comm Association Pavilion — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Kona Hongwanji Mission 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, June 28:
- Public Health Nursing, Waimea Health Center — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, June 26:
- Maui
- Saturday, June 26:
- Amigo’s Kihei (restaurant) — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Lahainaluna High School (2nd dose) — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, June 26:
- Kauai
- Saturday, June 26:
- Rob’s Good times Grill — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday, June 26: