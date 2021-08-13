LIST: Schools requiring weekly COVID tests for unvaccinated employees, students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Public school students returned to campus on Aug. 3, despite the surge in COVID-19 case numbers across Hawaii. State and health officials believe the most important thing is the get kids back in the classrooms while having safety measures in place.

Following the first day of school, Gov. David Ige announced that all state and county workers will need to get the vaccine by Aug. 16, or get tested weekly.

All Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) employees will be required to take a weekly COVID-19 test beginning Aug. 23 to comply with Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation. Employees and volunteers who provide proof of full vaccination may be exempt from testing requirements.

Although the governor has not mandated the vaccine or weekly coronavirus test for eligible students (12 years and older), some schools are instituting their own requirements.

Below is a list of schools requiring either vaccination and/or weekly testing requirements.

SCHOOLS

Parker School (Kamuela, Big Island) — Employees and all students ages 12 and older will need to be vaccinated by Oct. 1 . Additionally, everyone will be tested for COVID-19 prior to the start of the school year. Parker will provide weekly testing while infection rates remain high on the island. Exemption: Any will be reviewed for medical reasons or faith-based theological objections. Students under 12 will be required to complete the vaccination process within 60 days of vaccine emergency authorization for their age group.

Chaminade University (Honolulu, Oahu) — All students attending in-person classes will be required to take a weekly COVID test or submit proof of their vaccination no later than Sept. 1 . Students will need to show that they’re fully vaccinated or have received at least the first dose. Students can upload proof of vaccination here . A testing protocol will also be in place for all faculty and staff. Exemption: Students who attend Chaminade classes exclusively online are exempted. Unvaccinated students: They will need to take a COVID test within seven days of Sept. 1 ( between Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 ). COVID testing on campus will begin Sept. 1, and students must provide proof of a negative test by 5 p.m. that day. Proof of a negative test can be submitted here .

The vaccination mandate for state and county workers follows the Department of Education’s (DOE) announcement that required all public high school student-athletes — and anyone involved with sports — to be vaccinated against COVID-19. No vaccination, no participation.

Students and coaches will have to show proof they have gotten the shot in order to play sports in 2021. The University of Hawaii (UH), Hawaii Pacific University and Chaminade University made their own announcements later.

The HHSAA voted unanimously in favor of a modified calendar following the DOE’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for student-athletes announced last week. If all goes as planned, the heat acclimation period will begin on Sept. 24, giving student-athletes and others involved the necessary time to get multiple vaccine doses if necessary. Click here to read more.

There are more than 400 locations across the state to get vaccinated. Click here to find the nearest location. KHON2 also has a list of free testing sites, which can be found here.

This list will be updated as more schools release their protocols.