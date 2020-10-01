List of resources for Hawaii residents impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since March, thousands of small businesses and local families have experienced the toll of a pandemic-stricken economy.

The Henry Kapono Foundation launched the “We are Friends…COVID-19 relief for Hawaii’s music community” fund aimed at helping musicians whose businesses and livelihoods have been impacted by the virus.

In addition to this, the foundation published a list of resources to help with the multitude of hardships that many residents may be facing statewide.

GENERAL FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

State of Hawai‘i Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program

The program provides assistance for Hawai‘i renters who have experienced economic hardship or a reduction in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of eviction.

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands – COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance

DHHL rental relief program provides rental assistance for Applicant Waiting List beneficiaries. Eligible native Hawaiians who have experienced a loss of income or job as a result of COVID-19 may receive assistance for the payment of their security deposit and/or rent for up to six months. Applicants must have already been on DHHL’s Waiting List as of Dec. 31, 2018.

COVID-19 Household Hardship Relief Fund

Households who demonstrate economic hardship due to COVID-19 can receive up to $2,000 per month for rent, mortgage, certain utilities, etc. and up to an additional $500 per month for childcare services. To learn more and apply, visit honolulu.gov/dcs or call (808) 275-2000 or (808) 596-8155.

Aloha United Way COVID-19 Rent & Utility Assistance

Working with local foundations and businesses, Aloha United Way created the COVID-19 Rent & Utility Assistance Program to provide financial relief quickly to those at risk of losing their home or utility services.

Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program (RRHAP)

Provides assistance to renters and homeowners who have experienced or are facing a reduction in income because of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of eviction or foreclosure.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Assist families with energy costs by providing a one-time help for utility bills.

Small Business Relief Fund

One-time reimbursable grant for businesses making less than $2-5 million in annual revenue.

Hoʻāla Assistance Program (HAP)

Provides emergency financial assistance to Hawaiʻi residents facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COUNTY SPECIFIC ASSISTANCE

Honolulu City and County

O’ahu Back to Work

The University of Hawaiʻi is offering free job training for Oʻahu residents who are seeking jobs that local companies are looking to fill.

Keiki Grab and Go Meals

The Hawaii State Department of Education is providing grab and go meals for keiki at sites across Oahu.

Maui County

Hawaiʻi Emergency Laulima Partnership (H.E.L.P.) Program

Financial assistance for Maui County residents to pay for essential needs due to a layoff, reduction in hours, or loss of income related to COVID-19.

Kauai County

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i Community Assistance Program – Funds for KAUA‘I

Provides financial assistance to at-risk individuals for housing costs such as rent, security deposit or utilities or purchase of supplies, including food and sanitization items. Call 241-4673.

Hawaii Island

COVID-19 Utility Bill Support

Up to $500 in utility, gas, electric or nongovernment water bill assistance per month for eligible households.

FOOD ASSISTANCE

Hawaii Food Bank

Program that delivers access to food for families across Hawaii.

The Salvation Army

Providing emergency food boxes, meals-to-go as well as emotional and spiritual support at a variety of locations including: Kaneohe Corps., Kaulwela Mission Corps., and Kroc Center Hawaii.

Meals on Wheels

As Oahu’s oldest, largest and only island-wide meal service for kupuna, Meals on Wheels helps homebound individuals maintain their independence and live with dignity in the comfort of their own home.

Hawaiian Humane Society Pet Food Bank

Make sure that your furry friend is taken care of with assistance from the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Hawaii Help Is On The Way

A Hawaii nonprofit corporation, that was formed to provided deliveries to those who should stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OTHER RESOURCES

DHS General Assistance

$348 per month for people who are temporarily disabled, low income, with no kids. This application is the same the SNAP application

Unemployment claim

Are you a recently unemployed or struggling freelancer? Apply here or call 762-5725.

Legal Aid

If you are being evicted, locked out of your home, need shelter, or for other housing questions, Call Legal Aid at 536-4302.

Free Rapid Response Landlord-Tenant Mediation

Using videoconference, telephone or a secure online platform, an impartial mediator helps owners and tenants discuss options, such as payment plans, temporary rent reduction, deferred payments, and other creative solutions. . There is no cost to participate in this mediation.

E Hoʻi Ke Aloha — Native Hawaiian Arts and Culture Support Fund

PAʻI Foundation is providing grants of $500 and other support to artists and cultural practitioners who have been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The “Hawaii Restaurant Card”

Individuals receiving unemployment benefits will automatically get a $500 “Hawaii Restaurant Card” in the mail that can be used at any restaurant in the state. No application is needed.

