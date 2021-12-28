List of businesses temporarily closing and rescheduling due to COVID cases surging

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As omicron cases surge in Hawai’i and continue to follow us into the New Year, many businesses are temporarily closing and events are forced to reschedule.

Blue Note Hawaii was one of the first to postpone a big event when one of the members from the popular Hawai’i band The Green tested positive for the virus.

“We are disappointed to have to cancel the shows, but it’s out of our control,” said Martha Seroogy, Blue Note Hawaii Director of Marketing. “We want the musicians to get well and look forward to presenting the rest of our January shows welcoming The Green back in March.”

Other businesses are trailing behind on the decision to temporarily close or reschedule events:

EVENTS

HAWAII THEATER CENTER

Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour: Original date: December 31, 2021 New date: December 31, 2022



Na Maka O Pu’uwai Aloha Original date: January 21-23, 2022 Currently in the process of being rescheduled.



The Ron Artis II & Friends: Original date: January 1, 2022 New date: April 30, 2022. Will include a new slate of invited special guests, including top-flight international guitarist Eric Gales and blues maestro G-Love.



BLUE NOTE HAWAII

The Green Original date: Dec. 29, 2021 through January 2, 2022 New date: March 3, 2022 through March 7, 2022



BUSINESSES

Tanioka’s: Closed on Dec. 27, 2021. Reopens on Jan. 19, 2022

Yoas Sorbet & Aquascapes: Closed on Dec. 28, 2021. Reopens on New Year’s Day.