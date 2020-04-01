LIST: New deadlines for bills, what is on hold

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With businesses laying off employees, furloughs and pay cuts in a growing public health crisis, the last thing you want to worry about during the pandemic is how to keep up with your bills.

Here’s a guide to new deadlines, what’s changed and what to expect if you’re finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Relief for taxpayers affected by the covid-19 emergency

2019 Income Tax Filing and Payment Deadline Extended to July 20, 2020.

Evictions and Foreclosures on hold during pandemic

Evictions will not occur until April 30 at the earliest

Foreclosures will not occur until April 30 at the earliest

Rent Increases will not occur for the duration of emergency period

The March 4 Proclamation prohibits rent increases unless the rent increase was pursuant to a provision contained in the rental agreement.

Mortgage Payments are still ongoing

The existing proclamations do not halt mortgage payments. There does not appear to be any authority in the law that would allow the Governor to halt mortgage payments. Such actions across the country have been undertaken in cooperation with private lenders, or through the federal government granting forbearance on Fannie and Freddie mortgages, which comprise about one half of the mortgages in the country.

Utility Bills