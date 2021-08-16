LIST: Hawaii clinics offering COVID booster shots to those with weak immune systems

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Aug. 12 authorized the extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine for those with severely weakened immune systems to better protect them as the delta variant continues to spread.

At this time there is no recommendation for those who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Following U.S. approval, clinics in Hawaii began offering the COVID booster shots.

Below is a list of locations.

OAHU

Adventist Health Castle clinic at Windward Mall — 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Those who qualify as immunocompromised can receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine . Individuals must be at least 12 years old and have received their second dose at least 28 days before receiving their third dose. Walk-ins are accepted. Appointments can be made here . Call 808-263-5002 for more info.

— 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Queen’s Health Systems has begun administering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at its vaccination clinics to immunocompromised individuals. Those who qualify will be asked to attest to the condition they have making them eligible for a booster vaccine. Click here for more info. Call 808-691-2222 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are accepted.

has begun administering third doses of the at its vaccination clinics to immunocompromised individuals. Those who qualify will be asked to attest to the condition they have making them eligible for a booster vaccine. Hawai‘i Pacific Health began (HPH) offering COVID booster shots on Aug. 13. For the Oahu sites, appointments are encouraged, however, walk-ins are also accepted. Click here to make an appointment. Here are the upcoming dates and locations. Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aiea High School — Monday, Aug. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Moanalua High School – Tuesday, Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hawaii Pacific University at Aloha Tower Marketplace – Wednesday, Aug. 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Farrington High School – Thursday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kailua High School – Friday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KAUAI (HPH CLINICS)

Wilcox Medical Center – Wednesday, Aug. 18, Noon to 4 p.m. Click here to schedule an appointment.

to schedule an appointment. Kapa‘a Neighborhood Center – Thursday, Aug. 19, Noon to 3 p.m. (walk-in only)

Līhu‘e Neighborhood Center – Friday, Aug. 20, Noon to 3 p.m. (walk-in only)

Wainiha Country Market – Saturday, Aug. 21, Noon to 3 p.m. (walk-in only)

People who qualify for the booster shot include the following: organ transplant recipients, those undergoing treatment for cancer, or those who are diagnosed with conditions that have caused an equivalent level of weakened immune system. HPH said recipients will not need to show proof of a medical condition to get the booster shot, however, they will be asked to attest to their condition.

Although it’s not required to receive the same brand as their previous vaccine doses, it is preferred. You must have received your second dose at least 28 days prior to receiving a third dose.