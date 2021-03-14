LIST: Hawaii advances to Phase 1C, here’s where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is set to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccines to qualified individuals in phase 1C on Monday, March 15. Here is everything you need to know about how and where to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines are currently being distributed in tiers. The distribution layout is as follows:

Phase 1A: Frontline essential healthcare workers and long‐term care facility residents.

Phase 1B: Frontline essential workers and adults 75 years of age and older.

Phase 1C: Adults between the age of 65 and 74 years old, Persons aged 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers who were not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1B.

Phase 2: All persons over the age of 16 who were not previously recommended for vaccination.

The state is set to expand to Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan.

At this time, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has FDA approval for use in people 16 years old and older and the Moderna vaccine has FDA approval for use in people 18 years old and older.

Current qualifications for a COVID-19 vaccine:

Be between the ages of 65 and 74 years old.

Be a person aged 16 or older with a high-risk medical condition.*

Be an essential worker.**

Adults who qualify under phase 1A and 1B may still be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, but priority will be given to individuals in phase 1C.

Certain healthcare facilities may require proof of insurance. Contact your healthcare provider for more information.

*Under DOH guidelines, high-risk medical conditions include, but are not limited to:

End stage renal disease that requires dialysis.

Lung or heart disease that is severe enough to require current oxygen treatment.

People who receive IV medication infusions for cancer or other conditions.

**Essential workers are people in industries and occupations important to the functioning of society and have an increased risk of exposure due to their jobs.

The following Phase 1C essential workers are currently qualified for the vaccine:

Hotel and hospitality workers

Food service workers

Banking and finance workers

Transportation workers

Construction workers

Media

Logistics and information technology workers

Essential workers already qualified under phase 1A and phase 1B: First responders, corrections officers and staff, emergency services dispatchers, individuals essential for federal, state and local government operations, critical transportation infrastructure workers (harbor, dock workers, public transportation, etc.), critical utilities workers (energy, water, etc.), teachers, childcare and educational support staff (preschool, K-12, post-secondary, etc.), US Postal Service employees and grocery store workers.

Other essential workers not mentioned above that are important to the functioning of society and have an increased risk of exposure due to their jobs.

The following facilities will be expanding vaccine administrations to individuals in phase 1C. For a list of participating facilities providing doses to individuals in phase 1A and 1B, click here.

This list below is subject to change and may be updated regularly.

CVS/Longs Drugs:

Will begin registration/administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to qualified individuals under phase 1C on March 15.

Vaccine services are available across multiple islands.

For questions about online registration, call (800) 746-7287 or click here.

City and County of Honolulu

Hawaii Pacific Health:

Will begin registration/administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to qualified individuals under phase 1C on March 15.

To register, click here.

Queenʻs Health Systems/ Queen’s Medical Center:

Will begin registration/administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to qualified individuals under phase 1C on March 15.

Call to register 808-691-2222 Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or click here.

Kaiser Permanente:

Will begin registration/administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to qualified individuals under phase 1C on March 15.

Visit KP.org/covidvaccine for the most up-to-date information about obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine.

Maui County

Maui Health:

Will begin registration/administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to qualified individuals under phase 1C on March 15.

To register, click here.

Hawaii County (Big Island)

Kona Community Hospital:

Will begin registration/administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to qualified individuals under phase 1C on March 15.

Call 322-4451 to register.

For addition questions, email KCHCovidVaccine@hhsc.org.

Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital:

Call 881-4668 or email QNHCHVaccine@queens.org for scheduling.

Hilo Medical Center:

Vaccines are currently only being administered to kupuna 70 and older due to limited supply.

Hilo Medical Center will begin registration of the COVID-19 vaccine to qualified individuals under phase 1C on March 15, but will not begin administration of the first dose.

Individuals 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions can complete registration process here. Pre-registering will hold your place in line to receive an email from the CDC to register for your shot.

For assistance with online registration call 932-3000 and press 8 (weekdays only).

West Hawaii Community Health Center:

Vaccinations being offered on Fridays at the Kona Aquatic Center on a first-come, first-served basis

Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No pre-registration is required.

Kauai County

Kauai Medical Clinic at Wilcox Medical Center:

Will begin registration/administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to qualified individuals under phase 1C on March 15.

To register, click here.

What to bring with you to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

Government-issued picture I.D.

Insurance Card.

Mask/Face Covering. This must be worn at all times.

Copy of your appointment confirmation.

If you require assistance, you may bring one person with you to escort you for your vaccination appointment. This person must be 18 years or older.

For all other questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine call center at 586-8332.

If you are a healthcare facility administering COVID-19 vacccines to phase 1C and would like to be added to this list, please email news@khon2.com.