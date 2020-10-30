LIST: COVID-friendly Halloween activities to do on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Like most things impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Halloween will look a little different this year.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

With the City and County of Honolulu’s current emergency orders in place, the city came up with a set of safe, moderately safe and unsafe activities for the holiday.

It said that celebrations at home within your household are considered safe, while contactless trick-or-treating door-to-door is considered moderately safe. Large parties and indoor haunted houses will not be allowed. The Honolulu Police Department announced that it will be ramping up patrols to ensure that rules will be followed on Saturday.

For those planning to celebrate Halloween, here’s a list of COVID-friendly activities to do on Oahu:

Drive-thru Halloween events

Waimanalo Country Farms — A drive-thru pumpkin patch will be held every day from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31. Reservations will be required.

— A drive-thru pumpkin patch will be held every day from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31. Reservations will be required. Habilitat’s Haunted House — Love a good scare? Habilitat is hosting a haunted house drive-thru at Aloha Stadium and tickets cost $65. Tickets are currently sold out, but Habilitat said to check back for more dates and tickets.

— Love a good scare? Habilitat is hosting a haunted house drive-thru at Aloha Stadium and tickets cost $65. Tickets are currently sold out, but Habilitat said to check back for more dates and tickets. Town Center of Mililani’s trick-or-treating event — This drive-thru event will be held on Oct. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candy and other keiki treats will be given out in the parking lot in front of Times Supermarket and Longs Drugs.

— This drive-thru event will be held on Oct. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candy and other keiki treats will be given out in the parking lot in front of Times Supermarket and Longs Drugs. Flick-or-Treat: The Great Pumpkin Drive-In — Holy Nativity will hold a drive-in movie extravaganza from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 and show two movies: “The Peanuts Movie” and “The Princess Bride.” A costume contest for keiki will also be held. The admission for one car will cost $30.

— Holy Nativity will hold a drive-in movie extravaganza from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 and show two movies: “The Peanuts Movie” and “The Princess Bride.” A costume contest for keiki will also be held. The admission for one car will cost $30. Niu Valley Halloween Home Display — Located at 240 Panio Street in Niu Valley, Chuck Martin has been decorating his home for decades. Although he decorates his home for every holiday such as Christmas and the Fourth of July, he encourages people to drive by his home and check out the display.

Dressing up for Halloween

Kahala Mall’s Virtual Spooktacular Costume Contest — Post a photo of your child in their costume on Instagram. You’ll have to tag @KahalaMall and use #kahalamall in your post. Your Instagram profile must be public and your child must be 12 years old or younger in order to qualify. Ten winners will be direct messaged through Kahala Mall’s Instagram account on Oct. 31 by 12 p.m.

— Post a photo of your child in their costume on Instagram. You’ll have to tag @KahalaMall and use #kahalamall in your post. Your Instagram profile must be public and your child must be 12 years old or younger in order to qualify. Ten winners will be direct messaged through Kahala Mall’s Instagram account on Oct. 31 by 12 p.m. Flora-Dec — If you need a costume or want to make one yourself, head out to arts and crafts supplier Flora-Dec. It’s having a 70% off blowout sale on all Halloween costumes and it will end at the end of October. Flora-Dec is open six days a week from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s located at 373 N. Nimitz Highway, Honolulu, HI 96817.

Other safe Halloween activities

Seek & Treat Scavenger Hunt in Kailua Town — From Oct. 12 to 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, grab your smartphone and pick a day you want to play. You’ll have to head to the Fall Harvest Cart near the California Pizza Kitchen in Kailua and find your first QR code and clue. Then you’ll have to follow the clues and get to your final destination. Keiki will receive treat bags if they complete the hunt.

— From Oct. 12 to 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, grab your smartphone and pick a day you want to play. You’ll have to head to the Fall Harvest Cart near the California Pizza Kitchen in Kailua and find your first QR code and clue. Then you’ll have to follow the clues and get to your final destination. Keiki will receive treat bags if they complete the hunt. Tall Tale Trick or Treat — Hawaii Arts Alliance will help you transform your living room into a Halloween haven! Join them for a Tall Tale Trick-or-Treat for keiki starting at 6 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31. Your family bubble will enjoy keiki-friendly, chicken skin stories from three storytellers: Lopaka Kapanui, Mauliola Cooke and Aito Simpson-Steele.

Latest Stories on KHON2