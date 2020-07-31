List: Companies hiring in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Though the COVID-19 pandemic has put many out of the job, some companies are looking to hire hundreds of people.

“We hope everyone gets back to their careers, but we can fill the gap until then,” said a company official with Domino’s Hawaii.

Here’s a list of companies who are looking to hire in the state.

Popeye’s Hawaii

The fast-food chain wants to hire over 100 full-time and part-time employees. This will be for all six of the chain’s locations on Oahu: Dillingham, Kapahulu, Mililani, Navy Exchange (NEX), Pearl City and Waipahu.

Employees in non-managerial positions can earn up to $17.50 within the first year. Managers will start with an annual salary of $75,000, according to company officials.

Officials add that benefits include medical, dental, paid time off, 401k, discounts on food purchases and more.

Job seekers can apply in person at any Popeyes Hawaii location or visit popeyeshawaii.com/careers to apply online.

Domino’s Hawaii

The pizza company is hiring 200 people for all of its 22 locations on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island. The company says that drivers are paid wages, mileage, tips, and benefits. Company officials also add that they handle the taxes and insurance coverages.

Experineced managers earn between $65,000 and $100,000 a year.

Domino’s says that flexible schedules and temporary work are available depending on what happens with schools and the tourism industry.

Click here to apply: jobs.dominos.com.

Longs Drugs

The CVS chain is looking to hire around 100 to 150 people for both full-time and part-time positions within the next 30 days. Company officials add that as the expected need for services rise, around 200 to 400 roles are estimated to be filled in the coming months.

New permanent full- and part-time positions include:

Management

Pharmacy technicians

Store Associates

Job seekers can apply at cvs.jobs.

Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors

The family-owned company is looking to fill dozens of positions at a number of Tamura’s locations. Here’s a quick look at the positions they’re hiring.

Cashiers

Chill/Frozen Clerk

Fish Cutter

Grocery Clerk

Janitor

Line Cooks

Meat Cutters

Poke Clerks

Produce Clerk

Warehouse Clerk

To apply for the position, click here.

If you’re a company that’s looking to fill in positions, email us at news@khon2.com with a detailed description that includes a way for applicants to apply.

