Line wraps around block for Chinese New Year treats in Chinatown in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many of the big Chinese New Year events and parades have been cancelled due to the pandemic but some traditions continue.

In Chinatown, the line wrapped around the block as people waited to get some Chinese New Year goodies from Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery.

When the bakery opened at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the line was already up the block.

Since then gau, mooncakes and candies have been flying off the shelves.

“I think this year is COVID-19, everyone really wants good luck,” said Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery.manager Liana Fang. “So everyone is trying to get their good luck from the gau and the Chinese New Year goodies.”

“We come here every year but this line is super long compared to what we’re used to,” said Lilinoe and Lokeni Siuta, Aiea residents. “But we supporting local. So it’s cool.”

The bakery was taking pre-orders but those have all been filled.

Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery, Honolulu, Hawaii, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

For now your best bet will be to stand in line.

Be prepared to wait.

Since Chinese New Year lasts until Friday, Feb. 26, the bakery expects to busy every one of those days.