HONOLULU (KHON2) — The line stretched for miles as people waited patiently for free food in Iwilei on Sunday, April 26.

The creators of the Show Aloha Challenge partnered with local companies to put together 1,000 keiki stimulus packs. Inside each pack: juice, chips, baked goods from La Tour, Meadow Gold, Love’s Bakery, Y. Hata & Company, K&K Distributors and Waiola Life.

Organizers say the event was a free and tasty way to boost morale.