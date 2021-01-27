Limited dine-in capacity and flower shortage expected this Valentine’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is never advised to wait last minute to get that special someone a Valentine’s Day present, but that is especially true in 2021 as flower shops may face a rose shortage.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Watanabe Floral’s General Manager Monty Pereira had to start thinking much earlier about their Valentine’s Day orders because he knew that a shortage from suppliers was a possibility.

“Most of the flowers are coming from South America, they don’t know what to expect, they’ve had to throw away billions of dollars worth of flowers at certain points in time,” Periera said. “The supply for Valentines Day is really low, so there may be some shortages of flowers as we get closer to Valentine’s.”

He said, roses are included in the shortage and customers will have to move fast before they are gone.

Pereira said, “We placed orders in advance of what we think we’ll need. But again with COVID, you never know what to expect.”

Watanabe Floral will turn into a 24-hour operation on the days leading up to Sunday, Feb. 14, to meet the number of orders while limiting the number of employees inside the shop to abide by COVID-19 restrictions.

The COVID restrictions also limit restaurant dine-in capacity to 50%.

Rick Nakashima is the owner of nine restaurant locations that include Ruby Tuesday, Gyu-Kaku and the Rainbow Drive-in location in Kalihi.

“You figure with half the seats, it’s really going to hit us,” Nakashima said. “But you know, we’ll take what’s out there and roll with it.”

He said, Valentine’s Day is their second busiest day after Mother’s Day. He is projecting about 50% to 60% of sales compared to other years due to limited capacity.

He advises people to make reservations in advance. Nakashima is also counting on take-out orders to improve sales in 2021. He said, not everyone feels comfortable dining-out yet and predicts orders to-go will remain strong.

“You have to respect the fact that they don’t want to come in and sit down in a restaurant around other people that they aren’t sure of,” Nakashima said. “The to-go, and the delivery services, they’re at an all-time high.”