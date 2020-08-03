Limit on gatherings to no more than 10 people approved for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell Monday announced that Governor David Ige has approved the City and County of Honolulu’s amended order that limits indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than 10 people, regardless of household/living unit affiliation. This is effective immediately.

It also specifically restricts funerals and other death related events to ten people (consistent with the limit on gatherings).

Both indoors and outdoors, groups of ten must keep a physical distance of at least six feet between members of different households, face coverings must be worn in accordance with the Order, and mingling between separate social gatherings is prohibited.

“Right now we’re facing a massive challenge to get this virus back under control and we don’t want to go back to where we were in March,” said Mayor Caldwell. “The goal here is to keep as much of our island open and running as possible, but in a way that’s safe. For example, instead of closing down facilities like parks, where people can exercise outdoors, we’re trying to control the size of gatherings in those parks. We’re trying to move forward in a way where we can avoid taking any major steps backwards. The only way we do this is with everyone doing their part.”

A signed version of Emergency Order No. 2020-22 (Amended and Restated Ho‘oulu i Honolulu – Restore Honolulu 5.0), can be found at Honolulu.gov.

