Liliha Healthcare Center confirms 21 residents and six staff have coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is also investigating another outbreak at a nursing home.

Liliha Healthcare Center says a total of 21 residents and six staff have been infected.

It’s now working with the health department to move forward.

There are 17 residents who tested negative for the virus that were moved to Wahiawa General.

Latest Stories on KHON2