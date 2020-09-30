Liliha Healthcare Center confirms 21 residents and six staff have coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is also investigating another outbreak at a nursing home.
Liliha Healthcare Center says a total of 21 residents and six staff have been infected.
It’s now working with the health department to move forward.
There are 17 residents who tested negative for the virus that were moved to Wahiawa General.
