Life Care Center’s coronavirus case count rises to 53

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A resident at the Life Care Center of Hilo tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 16, said the facility.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Life Care Center first reported a coronavirus cluster in its facility toward the end of September. Since then, 53 residents have tested positive and four have died as of Oct. 16.

Of those 53 residents, 45 remain active cases with one resident receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical Center. According to Life Care, two residents have been discharged.

The facility says it has been testing residents and staff twice a week to better track how fast the virus is spreading.

Sixteen Life Care associates tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Nine associates remain in isolation while seven have fully recovered.

For more details, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2