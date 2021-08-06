Life Care Center of Hilo sees more cases in COVID-19 cluster

(Courtesy of Life Care Center of Hilo)

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The COVID-19 cluster at the Life Care Center of Hilo is now up to 14 residents with one hospitalized.

One additional worker is also sick.

Officials say it began on July 21 when an associate tested positive. That person was unvaccinated.

Testing will continue twice a week for residents and staff.

Officials say 95% of the residents and 80% of staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.