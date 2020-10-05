Life Care Center of Hilo reports one death, two COVID-19 infections on Oct. 3

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Life Care Center of Hilo reported more coronavirus infections and a death in their Oct. 3 COVID-19 update.

According to Life Care Center, one resident and one associate tested positive for the virus on Saturday. The resident is receiving care in the nursing home’s COVID-19 unit. As for the associate, that individual is recovering at home. Officials also reported that one of their residents died.

This brings the resident COVID case total to 23 and the death toll to two.

Life Care Center said that there are 16 active cases at the facility. Four other residents are receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical Center and one resident is receiving care at another facility.

As for associates, a total of seven people tested positive. However, since the outbreak began at the facility, four recovered and only three active cases remain.

