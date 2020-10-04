Life Care Center of Hilo reports one death, 10 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 2

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Life Care Center of Hilo continues to see more coronavirus cases.

In their Friday, Oct. 2, update, nursing home officials said that 10 more residents tested positive for COVID-19. They also reported that one resident died.

This brings the nursing home total to 22 resident COVID cases. Sixteen of the active resident cases are at the facility and four are receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical. One resident is receiving care at another facility.

As for employees, there were no new cases were reported on Friday. They did add, however, that one associate recovered from the virus.

The nursing home said that all of their residents are now in their red COVID-19 unit. They are receiving care and treatment, officials assured. All staff and residents will be tested twice a week until further notification.

