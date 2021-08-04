Life Care Center of Hilo monitoring new coronavirus cluster

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Life Care Center of Hilo is once again battling a COVID-19 cluster within the facility.

The facility reported it had been COVID-free since November 2020. Officials said the new cluster began on Wednesday, July 21, when an unvaccinated associate tested positive.

LISTEN to Hawaii’s latest news on the go, it’s KHON 2GO

The Center had 10 residents who were sick as of Wednesday, Aug. 4, and one of them was hospitalized.

Testing will continue twice per week for residents and staff. Officials said 95% of the residents and 80% of staff at the Life Care Center of Hilo have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories