Life Care Center of Hilo monitoring new coronavirus cluster

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Life Care Center of Hilo is once again battling a COVID-19 cluster within the facility.

The facility reported it had been COVID-free since November 2020. Officials said the new cluster began on Wednesday, July 21, when an unvaccinated associate tested positive.

The Center had 10 residents who were sick as of Wednesday, Aug. 4, and one of them was hospitalized.

Testing will continue twice per week for residents and staff. Officials said 95% of the residents and 80% of staff at the Life Care Center of Hilo have been vaccinated against COVID-19.