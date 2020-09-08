Life Care Center of Hilo confirms one worker tested positive for coronavirus

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Life Care Center of Hilo confirms one worker tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mark Mann, executive director at Life Care Center of Hilo, says one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Life Care Center of Hilo is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.
It is a part of the national Life Care Centers of America.
