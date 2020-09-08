Life Care Center of Hilo confirms one worker tested positive for coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Life Care Center of Hilo confirms one worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mark Mann, executive director at Life Care Center of Hilo, says one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Life Care Center of Hilo is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.

It is a part of the national Life Care Centers of America.