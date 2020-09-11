Lieutenant Governor’s office confirms a worker has tested positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Lieutenant Governor Josh Green’s office confirms a worker has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The office reports it was notified at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
All 14 office employees will get tested including the administrative staff, executive team, and security detail. All will be on quarantine.
Lt. Gov. Green had a routine COVID-19 test before hie emergency room shift, which was negative.
Lt. Gov. Green will be tested again on Sept. 11 as he was in close contact with the positive worker and will isolate accordingly.
