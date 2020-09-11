Lieutenant Governor’s office confirms a worker has tested positive for coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Lieutenant Governor Josh Green’s office confirms a worker has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The office reports it was notified at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

All 14 office employees will get tested including the administrative staff, executive team, and security detail. All will be on quarantine.

Lt. Gov. Green had a routine COVID-19 test before hie emergency room shift, which was negative.

Lt. Gov. Green will be tested again on Sept. 11 as he was in close contact with the positive worker and will isolate accordingly.

