Lieutenant Governor says travel announcement coming Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green says an official announcement regarding a travel delay will come Wednesday afternoon.

That’s after Gov. Ige said earlier this week that the pre-testing travel program would likely not start Oct. 1. Lt. Gov. Green joined Wake Up 2day with details and he also answered questions from viewers.

