Lieutenant Governor says travel announcement coming Wednesday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green says an official announcement regarding a travel delay will come Wednesday afternoon.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

That’s after Gov. Ige said earlier this week that the pre-testing travel program would likely not start Oct. 1. Lt. Gov. Green joined Wake Up 2day with details and he also answered questions from viewers.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories