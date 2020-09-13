Lieutenant governor feeling okay after testing positive for COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s liaison on COVID-19 tested positive for the virus Friday evening, Sept. 12.

Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green said he took a COVID-19 test three days before he left for Hawaii Island for his emergency room shift at Kohala Hospital over the Labor Day weekend.

Green said its hospital protocol is to get tested three days before arriving from Oahu. On Wednesday, Sept. 2, he tested negative.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, he arrived on Hawaii Island around 7 a.m. He said he believes that’s when he contracted the virus while he was driving one hour from the airport to the hospital with his security detail.

He said that one of the guards’ wife wasn’t feeling well and had gone to a doctor on Oahu, but there was no cause for alarm at the time.

Lt. Gov. Green worked at Kohala Hospital from Sept. 5 to 7.

Early Tuesday morning, he and his security detail flew back to Honolulu. On that day, Sept. 8, he said his security guard started to feel ill and got tested for COVID-19.

On Friday morning, his security guard test result came back positive and Green and his entire staff were tested and sent home.

Around 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, Green’s test result came back positive. “That’s when I packed my bag and walked home,” he said.

“I think we were wearing masks almost the whole time, unless we were sipping coffee, that kind of thing,” explained Green. “But we were in the same proximity in a car, and I’m almost certain that’s how I caught it.”

Green said he saw 14 patients while working at Kohala Hospital and was masked the entire time.

No one at the hospital had COVID-19.

Kohala Hospital said all patients were informed of the situation and provided the opportunity to get a COVID test at the hospital. Currently, 19 employees and nine patient tests have been conducted and results are pending.

The hospital also conducted a thorough deep clean of the hospital’s emergency department.

Kohala Hospital said in a statement:

“Kohala’s protocol calls for deep clean of the emergency department twice daily, and after every potential COVID patient discharges. High touch surfaces are cleaned a minimum of four times daily. Saturday morning, the physicians’ cottage which is home to traveling doctors at Kohala Hospital also received a deep cleaning.”

Dr. Green and his staff did not go into the long term care areas of the hospital at any time over the weekend. Amar commended Kohala Hospital staff for their teamwork in initiating infection control as well as employee and patient testing plans, saying their response, “was fast, efficient, and done with maximum urgency.”

All hospital employees were asked if they came into contact with Dr. Green, those who did, said that Green was wearing his mask and so were they.

“The risk is low because both Dr. Green and our Kohala employees were wearing their PPE’s,” explained Carmela Rice, Kohala Hospital’s Chief Nurse Executive.

“That’s one of the lessons I think that you just don’t know how quickly you can catch the disease until you do,” Green said.

The lieutenant governor said he is isolating at home in one of the kid’s bedrooms. He said he’ll continue working from home as long as he feels well.

“I’m going to be in isolation for two weeks,” he said. “And if I were to get super sick, I’ll go to the hospital.”

He said his family is feeling okay and will be tested on Monday.

“At first, they were worried a little bit about their dad and husband, and then of course the reality is it’s a bummer that my kids have to get tested, but everyone’s going to be okay,” he said.

As of noon Saturday, Dr. Green said one person he had spent a lot of time with at his work has tested negative. Results are still pending for others.

On Friday morning, Green did a radio interview with five others in a small room. He said those staff members are isolating themselves and will be tested in the coming days.

“It usually takes five days before a test is going to be accurate when you’ve been in touch with, or in contact with somebody that was positive,” Green said.

He reminds people that close contact means being within six-feet of someone COVID positive for 15 minutes or more.

“Then you are close contact and you must quarantine for two weeks and get a test,” he explained.

“It’s ironic I’ve been talking about contact tracing, testing all along. Contact tracing was initiated immediately so that we’re contact tracing everyone that came into contact with me or my team. And so far, so good, but I saw a few people on Friday and the rest of my meetings were via zoom,” Green said.

