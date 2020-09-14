Lieutenant Governor feeling “Ok” days after testing positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green is feeling “ok” three days after testing positive for COVID-19. He says his family will get tested later Monday.
He joined Wake Up 2day to also talk about the number of cases in Hawaii and to answer viewer questions.
