Lieutenant Governor feeling “Ok” days after testing positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green is feeling “ok” three days after testing positive for COVID-19. He says his family will get tested later Monday.

He joined Wake Up 2day to also talk about the number of cases in Hawaii and to answer viewer questions.

