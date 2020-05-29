License, ID, permit about to expire? DOT is working to extend it to end of September

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If your license, state ID or permit expired or is about to expire, the state wants to give you more time to renew it.

The Department of Transportation is working with the governor’s office to provide a blanket extension to the end of September.

It’s because officials don’t want people gathering at DMVs.

Keep in mind, licenses or IDs that expired on, or after, March 1, 2020, can be used at TSA checkpoints for up to one year after the expiration.

THE LATEST ON KHON2