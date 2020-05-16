LG says Mayor Caldwell is crossing the line and confusing the public

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is sending confusing messages to the public and crossed the line by laying out specific dates on how to reopen the economy. That’s what the lieutenant governor is saying, adding the announcements should be left to Governor David Ige.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green was referring to the mayor’s news conference Thursday in which he said he wanted to allow dining in at restaurants on June 5. Green says that news conference crossed the line.

“Crossing the line is when I’m sitting around the dinner table with my family and people are just shaking their heads saying, did the mayor just make the announcements that the governor is supposed to make? That’s what we’re all thinking and it’s not appropriate,” said Green.

He says Caldwell is confusing the public by announcing such a timeline because it’s not his role to do that.

“It’s really not helpful to have him jump the line and do a special press conference for attention. That’s counterproductive and it demonstrates a lack of focus on important things like law enforcement, homelessness, and so on,” said Green.

He adds that this is the critical time for everyone in Hawaii as it begins to move forward and there should be clear messages coming from the designated officials.

“It’s not just the governor that gets undercut when the mayor of Honolulu goes out and launches a new date out of nowhere that we didn’t see. It also undercuts Gen. Hara and that is not okay,” said Green.

“I know people get confused. We had people calling yesterday saying they were upset. What do you mean we gotta stay at home for another month?” said Caldwell, during an interview on Wake Up 2Day.

He admits that some of his messages were confusing. He extended the emergency order through the end of June. But loosened restrictions at parks and beaches. He says these are all recommendations from his medical panel.

But as far as dining in at restaurants on June 5, he says he and the other mayors run these types of proposals by the governor’s office beforehand.

“Before we do anything, we share our ideas in writing our draft proposal with the governor and all mayors, looking at how do we do things better. Are things missing? And then we move forward with the governor’s okay,” said Caldwell.