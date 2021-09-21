Leilehua High School to implement ‘zero-tolerance’ mask rule on campus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The principal of Leilehua High School announced a “zero tolerance rule for mask wearing” will be implemented on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Principal Jason Nakamoto said in a letter to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Sept. 21, “This is now the eighth week of school and we continue to have students that do not understand the importance of proper mask wearing on campus.”

The letter added school officials have been politely notifying students that they need to wear their masks properly and “We are still in a pandemic and we must follow all health and safety guidelines.”

Students at Leilehua High School will be cited on campus if they are seen with their masks down, below their noses and if they are walking around while eating or drinking, according to the letter from principal Nakamoto.

“Pulling up their mask when they see an adult will be too late. They have had seven weeks of warnings, it is now time for them to be responsible.” Principal Jason Nakamoto

The letter stated the citation students will receive for mask-wearing violations equates to detention and “Repeat offenders will be issued progressive discipline, including but not limited to out of school suspensions.”

The letter is also available on the front page of the Leilehua High School website.