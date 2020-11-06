Leilehua High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of Leilehua High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message released by Principal Jason Nakamoto on Nov. 5.

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — An employee of Leilehua High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message released by Principal Jason Nakamoto on Nov. 5.

The individual was on campus on Oct. 30 to provide support for virtual learners. Leilehua is currently in the process of notifying potential close contacts.

The school is also disinfecting the area with professional-grade equipment and coordinating next steps with the DOH’s COVID-19 Core Response Team.

Principal Nakamoto is also asking everyone that comes on campus to conduct a wellness check beforehand. Individuals who are exhibiting symptoms or who have been instructed to quarantine by the DOH are not allowed on campus.

The DOH defines a close contact as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or longer, coming into direct contact with an infected persons sneeze or cough, or being in the same classroom for 15 minutes with an infected person.

