Leeward Community College now offering Moderna vaccines to residents 18 years and older

FILE – Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe.(Courtesy: Christopher Dolan / The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Leeward Community College (LCC) is now opening COVID-19 vaccination appointments to residents 18 years and older.

The clinic currently only administers the Moderna vaccine.

Appointments must be made online and are being released as vaccines are secured. Walk-ins are not allowed.

The clinic runs until May 13. It’s open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents who receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be able to schedule their second dose at the clinic being held at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. 

