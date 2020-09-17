Leahi Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Leahi Hospital confirmed that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The employee reportedly worked their last shift on Sept. 4.

According to Leahi Hospital, the affected individual was last seen working in a nursing unit before going into quarantine and isolating. A test result came back positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The hospital stated that a region-wide contact tracing effort is underway and co-workers along with patients who may have come in contact with the employee are being notified.

Most recently, Leahi Hospital began conducting regular COVID-19 tests of all residents and staff in addition to hygiene and social distancing guidelines which have been in place since March.

“We take this situation very seriously and immediately implemented our emergency protocols once we learned of the positive test,” said Hawaii Health Systems Corporation, Oahu Region CEO Derek Akiyoshi. “As the safety and well-being of our residents and staff is our top priority, we will continue to do all we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the building.”

