Le Jardin Academy graduation theme honors campus’ past

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 39 graduating seniors of Le Jardin Academy and their families took part in a special ceremony Saturday at the school’s windward campus.

The students came up with the theme of the ceremony Graduation: The Movie.

“I think that the entirety of this thing was completely by the students,” said graduating senior Chloe Kaminskis. “The teachers and stuff were there to help but it was really a test of another obstacle that’s been thrown at us that we overcame. So I feel like this graduation really symbolizes that.”

The campus used to be the Kailua Drive-In Theater.

So the ceremony was set up like a movie showing with two large projection screens.