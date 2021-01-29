LAX becomes first airport in the nation to have completely touchless photo ID and flight verification

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has deployed more than 1,500 Credential Authentication Technology units at 125 airports.

With LAX being the first airport in the nation to have these touchless, automated photo identification scanners at all security checkpoints.

Honolulu’s airport has 17 of these scanners with more on the way, and plans to bring them to the other airports in the state.

“The traveler inserts their photo ID or scans their passport, whichever type they’re using as their photo id right into the machine,” said TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers. “They no longer need to hand their photo ID to the TSA officer during the pandemic. Anytime we can reduce a touch point that’s a very good thing.”

These scanners are able to confirm the identify of the traveler and verify their flight information.

Credential Authentication Technology, Honolulu, Hawaii, January 29,2021 (TSA)

Travelers under 18 will still need to provide an electronic or paper boarding pass to the TSA officer.