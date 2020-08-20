Lawyers agree on sentencing date for Kealoha corruption case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A sentencing date has been set for Hawaii’s biggest corruption case.

According to court filings, the defendants have agreed to appear in court on Nov. 3 and 4.

Katherine Kealoha will appear in court on the morning of Nov. 3. Her estranged husband, former Police Chief Louis Kealoha, is expected to appear later in the afternoon.

Former police officers Derek Hahn and Minh Hung Nguyen will be sentenced on Nov 4.

The defendants were originally supposed to be sentenced in March, but the hearings were pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns, since the high profile case would likely draw large crowds.

The Kealohas pled guilty last year to financial crimes, including bank fraud and ID theft.

Prosecutors want Katherine Kealoha imprisoned for 14 years, and her now-estranged husband locked up for about 7 years.

