Lawmakers ask what is next for contact tracing once federal funds expire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) stepped up its contact tracing efforts this summer after criticism over lack of contact tracers under the previous administration, but new data released during the week of Nov. 30 shows how difficult it is for contact tracers to get a hold of close contacts.

Contact tracers were unable to reach 578 people considered as close contacts during the month of October. There are currently 391 contact tracers statewide, according to the DOH

According to a graphic provided by the DOH, 40% of the nearly 600 people did not have a phone number provided, 40% did not answer or return DOH’s phone call, 16% had an incorrect phone number, 3% said they were unable to talk and 1% refused an interview.

“They deserve credit, they’ve done a lot of work and have done very well, getting organized, and restructuring the program to be effective,” explained Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole. “So now that there are performance metrics, we’re starting to see how, you know, it’s not a panacea. People don’t like to hear that they’ve been in contact, especially when they’ve been in settings where they know they weren’t following the rules.”

“So, people don’t answer, people don’t want to answer, they don’t want to know, they’re mad that the state government has their phone number and is now contacting them,” Keohokalole said. “So we know there’s inefficiency in those programs, and that’s part of why it’s one of the measures that we need to we need to take as a community to fight the virus,” he continued.

Despite people not answering contact tracers calls, there is a new concern as lawmakers and the state prepares for a new possible surge following the holiday season. It comes as federal funding for contact tracing expires on Dec. 30.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz sent a letter to Governor David Ige on Nov. 30 asking him to expand contact tracing beyond the end of the year and to use all available resources now to do so.

The letter stated, “I am alarmed that there does not seem to be a plan yet for how to fully fund the contact tracing program after Dec. 30” Schatz wrote.

Adding, “now is not the time to let our foot off the pedal, we must do all we can to keep the number of new cases low and protect the health of the residents of Hawaii.”

The Senate Committee on COVID-19 asked health officials on Dec. 4 what their plans are, but did not get a definitive answer.

“We’re still working on it internally and submitting it,” explained Health Director Dr. Libby Char. “We haven’t finalized it and it’s getting modified.”

Lawmakers wanted to know whether or not the DOH will eliminate federally funded positions when the funding expires.

Acting state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said they are already transitioning, but said it is difficult to base where the needs are as case numbers fluctuate daily.

The DOH said more investigators are needed — especially on neighbor islands — and their main focus for now is rolling out the vaccine, but many lawmakers are concerned what the new year will look like and which positions will remain.

“They need to have a flexible plan to address what we think is a surge coming in, and they need to make sure that they’re accounting for their operational limits and capacities as we go forward,” said Sen. Keohokalole. “But it’s going to be a challenge. I didn’t expect them to have a transition plan fully formulated and ready for us to view. But I am concerned about whether they will have that when the session opens, and we’re going to need it.”