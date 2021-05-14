Latest COVID-19 cluster report reveals 25 cases came from a performing arts center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new cluster report found that 25 cases associated with a performing arts center on Oahu.

The report includes both adults and children and Health officials say 19 of the cases were linked to a vocal instructor who taught at the facility and took off their mask when teaching singing techniques.

The students who caught the virus also reportedly did not wear masks while singing.

