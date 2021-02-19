Laser Light show runs three weeks at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The company Cabin Fever is bringing its popular laser light show to Oahu.
The three-week performance features a light display that you can watch from the safety and comfort of your vehicle.
It’ll be synchronized to music from the 80s, 90s and beyond.
There’s even a special tribute to Van Halen.
The show will run for three weeks starting April 8 at Aloha Stadium.
Tickets range in price from $39 – $139 per vehicle.
For more tickets, https://www.freshtix.com/events/laser-aloha