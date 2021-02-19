Laser Light show runs three weeks at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The company Cabin Fever is bringing its popular laser light show to Oahu.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The three-week performance features a light display that you can watch from the safety and comfort of your vehicle.

It’ll be synchronized to music from the 80s, 90s and beyond.

There’s even a special tribute to Van Halen.

The show will run for three weeks starting April 8 at Aloha Stadium.

Tickets range in price from $39 – $139 per vehicle.

For more tickets, https://www.freshtix.com/events/laser-aloha