Las Vegas businesses to experience mass layoffs

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KHON2) – Mass layoffs are coming to the 9th island.

Employees at several major properties are being warned they will likely lose their jobs in the near future because of the ongoing pandemic.

MGM says it was hoping the closures would be brief, but has now told tens of thousands of furloughed workers that if they’re not called back by the end of August, they will be let go.

Tropicana and Wynn resorts also sent out similar notices to staff, as did Boyd Gaming in downtown Las Vegas.

