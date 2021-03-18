Las Vegas businesses ready to welcome Hawaii visitors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some encouraging signs that lady luck is coming back to Las Vegas as more Hawaii residents are starting to make travel plans. Some of the hardest-hit businesses that rely on island residents are ready to welcome them back.

The owners admit they are a long way from where they need to be, but with spring break here businesses like Las Vegas Jerkys and Aloha Specialities have seen a slight uptick in Hawaii residents visiting them.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“About 25 to 50 a day, but our business is about 20% from last year. Our business, I would say about 95% are Hawaii people,” said Harvey Higa, owner of Las Vegas Jerkys.

“It is picking up a little, very little though, but we’re still down we’re still down at least 50% if not a little more,” said Debora Yamagata, owner of Aloha Specialties.

Airlines and travel companies are expecting a more significant bump in the months ahead. Hawaiian Airlines will add one more weekly flight in April, 2021, to make it 10. Vacations Hawaii has started booking Vegas packages for June, 2021.

“That will help, and I’m sure that the people of Hawaii are excited as well. Everybody loves to come here and gamble of course, so I’m sure they’re looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to them coming back also,” said Yamagata.

Businesses emphasize that safety precautions will still be needed. Masks are still mandatory at casinos like The Cal and Fremont. Gamblers will have to be spaced out at the tables and the same goes for those playing at the machines.

“Six feet apart, wearing the mask, sanitizing, constantly washing your hands and stuff, cause we’re not in the clear here,” said Yamagata.

Shop owners are also counting on the success of vaccines in turning their business around. That pent up demand will only grow as Hawaii residents feel safer to travel.

“They couldn’t wait any longer cause we asked them, ‘Is there quarantine?’ And there is, they have to take a COVID test before to go back and it costs them a hundred dollars. But they said they just couldn’t wait,” said Higa.