Large surf draws big crowds to Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high surf warning remains in effect for most of the state’s north-facing shores until 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. The National Weather Service said wave heights well above warning level will continue through the evening of Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

The large surf brought thousands of spectators to the beaches over the past few days, which raised safety concerns from Ocean Safety and State leaders.

“We’ve had surf all week, very large surf, life-threatening conditions and some pretty favorable conditions for surfing, we’ve also had a lot of big crowds,” said Honolulu Ocean Safety North Shore Lt. Kerry Atwood.

Lifeguards have been working overtime this week with several early morning rescues on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Surf declined to about 20-foot faces during the morning of Thursday, Dec. 31, but a new swell started to fill in around mid-afternoon with surf reaching close to 30-foot faces. The wave heights are expected to continue building overnight.

Lifeguards at Waimea Bay were busy warning beachgoers about the hazardous conditions and telling people to stay off of the wet sand.

Some spectators listened to warnings from lifeguards, but many people were seen gathering in large groups all week. The maximum amount of people that are allowed in a group at the beach is currently five under Honolulu’s tier system.

“If a person is outdoors, but they’re within six feet of another person and they’re not wearing a mask, they’re likely to be at high risk, they are close contact, and we have seen a significant amount of community spread recently,” explained Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “So for example, up on the North Shore, there have been some pretty big gatherings because of the waves and the surf, but you need to still separate. If you’re up watching that kind of an event, you have to be six-feet away at least and you have to really be masked up.”

“Because it’s unpredictable. It’s really unpredictable whether or not you’ll catch COVID from some other innocent bystander that’s just near you,” Green continued.

Green said, it was large beach gatherings that led to the state’s highest case count this year.

“I’ve seen a lot of pretty big gatherings, without masks and people out together, and that’s looking a lot like Fourth of July. And Fourth of July ended up sending us into an upward spiral. So please, everybody have a quiet New Year and a safe New Year’s with your household, ideally,” he said.

Lifeguards are reminding people to avoid unguarded beaches through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, as surf will continue to exceed warning levels.

“We’re expecting some big surf and the combination with the holiday and large surf we’re expecting some really big crowds so we’re asking if you do come out that you do follow Covid-19 guidelines,” Lt. Atwood said.