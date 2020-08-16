Large groups push state to immediately close down popular Waimea rock jumping spot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular rock at Waimea Bay, which is known for jumping off of, is now closed.

According to the DLNR, large groups gathering at the rock is the reason for this closure. This will be in place under the state and county emergency rules that closed all parks, beaches and trails on Oahu.

The agency adds that several weeks ago, a social media post invited hundreds to an unpermitted ‘jump rock contest’ on Saturday, Aug. 1. Many gathered in tents around the rock.

Honolulu police showed up just after noon and sent out a verbal warning to beach-goers on the lifeguard’s PA system.

The DLNR says that anyone who violates the newest closure, or any of the the other closures in place on Oahu, could be cited or arrested by law enforcement.

To report any violations, call the Honolulu Police Department’s COVID enforcement hotline at 723-3900 or email them at hpdcovidenforce@honolulu.gov.

